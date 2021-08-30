Kellits High School students excel in digital storytelling

A group of seven students from Kellits High School in Clarendon spent their summer taking part in a digital storytelling video challenge organised by BecauseOneMatters.org.

Derrika Logan and Trish-Ann Thomas copped first and second place, respectively.

Logan said it was a tremendous experience for her, as she learnt that there are many ways to express yourself. “This experience helps in building self-confidence, as well as it enhances creativity through creative thinking. It helps spur creative insight. It also amplifies concentration level, giving the ability to focus the mind on one thing,” she told The Gleaner.

Working with the Doodly app, she said it was her first time using it and it was a challenge navigating it to complete the final product. However, the greatest challenge for her was the Internet connection. She described it as “unpredictable and unstable. While some persons had it even harder than others, the Internet connection was a major issue for all participants, leaving most persons the only alternative of finding another place where the Internet connection is better. Even walking miles to get somewhere with a more stable connection,” she said.

Second-place winner Thomas shared that it wasn’t an easy journey to get there, as her main obstacle was Internet issues. “Because of financial difficulties, I don’t have Wi-Fi at my home. So, each time I wanted to work on my project, I had to walk 30 minutes from my home to use someone else’s reliable Wi-Fi in the community. When I got to the Wi-Fi, I had to work hastily as I was at other people’s house and using their Wi-Fi. My lack of convenient and reliable high-speed Internet greatly limited my ability to do the project, but I humbled myself and I trusted the process,” she said.

Praising the programme, she said it has been beneficial to her in a lot of ways, as it aided her in discovering her talent and critical-thinking skills. She can now confidently encourage other students to participate in the organisation’s future events. “Not only because of the financial benefits they’ll get, but because of the knowledge they will gain in the process that will help them after high school.”

Marjorie Ranglin, vice-president of strategy and mentorship in the organisation, told The Gleaner that the students were first given an inspirational TEDTalk to watch and then challenged to retell what they learnt by creating a three- to five-minute whiteboard animated video. A satisfied Ranglin sharing, on the challenge, said the mandate of the Digital Storytelling Video Challenge is designed to offer students the opportunity to explore the foundational concepts of digital storytelling, as well as gain exposure to the tools and techniques needed to create digital stories.

“Participants gain real-world, hands-on experience in creating and publishing a digital story. Our overarching goal is to equip Jamaican students with the training, skills and tools needed to comfortably live and work in their Jamaican communities. Once they are sufficiently trained, they can offer their professional services (over the internet) to a global marketplace,” Ranglin informed.

Ranglin, who resides in Atlanta, Georgia, came to Jamaica to meet the students and to get them started. She said of the experience working with the students, “What was most impactful was coming down and meeting them and developing a bond with them. We recognise it would be a big journey for them, but we assured them that Because One Matters would be taking the journey with them.”

Giving credit to the encouragement and support they received from the art teacher at the school, Yanique Dixon, Ranglin said Dixon volunteered her entire summer to support the students through the challenge.

Looking ahead, Ranglin said Because One Matters will be continuing the journey to help the students.

“We are seeking professionals who would like to become mentors to these students. We would like to partner with Jamaican businesses to offer these students internships to gain marketable skills. We would like to equip these students with reliable high-speed Internet and laptops so that they can participate in future events,” she shared, directing those who are interested to visit their website.