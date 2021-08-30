National Arena temporarily closed due to large vaccination crowd

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says the National Arena in St Andrew has been closed for now as it has reached its capacity for COVID-19 vaccination.

A large crowd descended on the location this morning as Jamaicans seek to become vaccinated against the virus.

As a result of the closure, the Ministry says persons may visit the Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre at the University of the West Indies to be vaccinated.

It says the public will be advised if and when the situation changes at the National Arena.

