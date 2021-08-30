New Haven hit by taxi fare hike and flooding

New Haven residents, who live along Queensborough Avenue and rely on public transport to move to and from their homes, have been slapped with a 100 per cent increase in fares as taxi operators are charging $200 more.

Shopkeeper Paulene Reynolds, 63, said she had to pay $400 to get her goods from Duhaney Park to her home along the flooded roadway. She usually pays $200.

“When me deh a road and afi tek the likle taxi dem a charge a whole heap of money true the road so bad. A $400 dem charge me since day. Mi afi pay it because me want come home and me couldn’t carry the bag,” Reynolds told The Gleaner.

She said no attention is being placed on the roadway or the river to the back of her premises, which have gone untreated for years.

“All the big dutty river a it mi woulda like you go look pon. Every year dem talk and dem not doing one thing,” Reynolds said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She has been living at the present location for over 30 years. Her husband passed away last year and she has been dealing with the flooding ordeal with her children, everytime it rains continuously.

“Weh day we get the big rain, everything in a mi house mash up. See all mi furniture lean up in deh. Mi husband dead and leave the likkle money and mi lift the floor to that height deh, a dat mek it nuh so bad,” she said.

According to Reynolds, she did not capture any property as her husband is the landowner.

“When me just come ya come live the river low. Mi always use to sit and admire the fish dem in there but from that counsellor dead, everything get flop,” Reynolds said. She said, too often questions are asked by representatives and there are no results.

Another resident told The Gleaner that he, too, had to pay extra because he had no choice.

“The water kinda gone down now but when the river full and the water want escape, it flood the road and the whole place. You can’ move at will and we cant stay locked in”, the resident said.

The residents fear that with the busy hurricane season on hand, the situation could get worse.

“We nuh owe nuh tax, we pay light bill and water. A lot of persons down here buy their land and a pay tax and dem nah do nothing. A di worst place this me ever live, it terrible. Remember, September month is coming when is Gilbert birthday, a da rain deh mi afraid of to”, Reynolds said.