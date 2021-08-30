Regional authority refutes claims of piling up of bodies at Mandeville hospital

The Southern Regional Health Authority is refuting claims about a piling up of bodies at the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester.

In a statement this morning, the regional authority said messages being circulated that patients have to be stepping over bodies on the floor and that bodies are being relocated to a nearby church are false.

The hospital's management is urging members of the public to be responsible and truthful so as to avoid creating panic.

It acknowledged that staff members at the hospital are pressured in managing the surge in COVID-19 cases.

That's why it is urging Jamaicans to be responsible in adhering to the protocols of mask wearing, hand washing, social distancing and also to get vaccinated.

