Special needs children get assistance with medication expenses

The administrators of Sophie’s Place, a home for special needs children operated by Mustard Seed Communities, have welcomed the financial assistance received towards offsetting the cost of prescription drugs for the children at the facility. The presentation took place at the chief office of the Jamaica National (JN) Group, recently.

Located in Gordon Town, St Andrew, Sophie’s Place is the residence for 21 children, all of whom are mentally and physically challenged, and are in the care of the State. However, the children are being temporarily accommodated at Mary’s Child in Papine, following the breakaway of the main road leading to Gordon Town during torrential rainfall late last year.

“It (the donation) came in very handy. With the current pandemic, we don’t have the support system from the volunteers as we previously had,” said Christine Watson, childcare manager, Sophie’s Place.

Watson said that all the children have various medical conditions, which require them to be on medication continuously. She pointed out that with 10 of the children on the National Health Fund (NHF) programme, this has helped significantly to reduce the exorbitant prescription bill they previously had each month. Efforts are being made to get the rest of the children on the NHF programme as soon as possible. Currently, the cost for prescription drugs exceeds $50,000 monthly.

Tanya Pringle, executive, corporate communications at the JN Group, pointed out that employees have been providing financial assistance and other forms of support to the home for the past 13 years.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The relationship with Sophie’s Place started out with the corporate communications team members sponsoring the prescription expense of a child monthly, as part of their outreach project. Other departments subsequently came on board over the years to provide additional support,” Pringle said.

“Making this donation is indicative of our commitment, as an organisation, to help the home maintain the health and well-being of the children, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic, which has created economic challenges generally,” Pringle added.

Watson lauded the efforts of the JN Group, saying that the home would be able to further reduce its monthly prescription expenses if other organisations join in sponsoring a child.

“Currently, we have a debt of nearly $90,000 for prescriptions,” she informed.

To sponsor a child at Sophie’s Place, please contact: Christine Watson, childcare manager, at: 876-588-7132 or 876-573-9215. Supplies may also be taken to the temporary accommodation at Mary’s Child, 3 Golding Avenue, Papine.