St Ann security guard in custody for murder dies, probe launched

A probe has been launched into the death of security guard Leroy Martin who died after being found unresponsive in a cell at the Brown's Town lock-up in St Ann last week Thursday.

It is reported that Martin, otherwise called 'Biggy,' complained about feeling sick and later in the afternoon he was discovered unresponsive on the floor of the cell.

He was rushed to the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital where he died while being treated.

Commandant for the St Ann Police, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, today told The Gleaner that the death is being probed by the Independent Commission of Investigations and other internal agencies.

Martin, 56, was in custody for the shooting death of 19-year-old Navagia Gray and the wounding of another person after a dispute over garbage disposal in Carlton Mountain, near Claremont, St Ann on March 2.

He was charged with murder, two counts of wounding with intent, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

He was remanded when he reappeared in court.

It is reported that on the day in question Martin had a dispute with the woman over the dumping of garbage in the community, which escalated into a quarrel.

He allegedly left the scene and returned with a firearm and fired several shots, hitting two persons.

They were taken to St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital, where one person was pronounced dead on arrival.

Martin fled the scene but was apprehended a few days later and was subsequently charged.

- Carl Gilchrist

