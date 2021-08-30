Teen found dead with head partially severed in St Catherine

Fifteen-year-old Kevin McKenzie was found dead this morning with a gunshot wound and his head partially severed from his body.

The incident happened about 7:30 in his community of Jones Avenue in Central Village, St Catherine.

It is reported that McKenzie left home to dispose of garbage when he was attacked.

Residents reported hearing an explosion and went to investigate.

They then stumbled upon the teen's body.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Residents described the Spanish Town High School student as humble, caring, and well-behaved.

- Simone Morgan-Lindo

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.