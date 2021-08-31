729 new COVID-19 cases, eight more fatalities

Eight more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,518.

The deceased are:

* A 41-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 68-year-old male from St Catherine

* A 59-year-old woman from Westmoreland

* A 67-year-old woman from Westmoreland

* A 73-year-old man from Westmoreland

* A 70-year-old woman from Hanover

* A 77-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 58-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 27 and August 29.

And five more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 160.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, there were 729 new cases with ages ranging from three days to 99 years, pushing the total to 68,131 with 17,881 being active.

Of the new cases, 436 are women and 293 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St James - 141

* Kingston and St Andrew – 116

* St Catherine - 98

* Westmoreland - 76

* Trelawny - 48

* Clarendon - 44

* Hanover - 43

* St Elizabeth - 43

* St Thomas - 39

* St Mary - 37

* Manchester - 22

* Portland - 20

* St Ann - 2

A total of 1,600 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 47.6%.

In the meantime, there were 123 more recoveries, increasing the total to 48,309.

Some 767 persons are in hospital with 192 being moderately ill, 88 severely ill, and 60 critically ill.

Eleven persons are in government quarantine, while 49,105 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.