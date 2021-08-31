Beloved Sav-la-Mar nurse dies from COVID
Published:Tuesday | August 31, 2021 | 10:15 AM
The nursing fraternity in Westmoreland has been left grief-stricken following the passing of beloved nurse Diedre Cunningham.
She had been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.
Cunningham is the second nurse to die in a month from the virus.
Nurses' Association of Jamaica president Patsy Edwards Henry is now in Savanna-la-Mar to visit the grieving nurses.
Earlier this month, nurse Annette White-Best of the Percy Junor Hospital in Manchester died.
There had been difficulty in securing ICU treatment for her.
