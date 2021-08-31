Beloved Sav-la-Mar nurse dies from COVID

The nursing fraternity in Westmoreland has been left grief-stricken following the passing of beloved nurse Diedre Cunningham.

She had been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cunningham is the second nurse to die in a month from the virus.

Nurses' Association of Jamaica president Patsy Edwards Henry is now in Savanna-la-Mar to visit the grieving nurses.

Earlier this month, nurse Annette White-Best of the Percy Junor Hospital in Manchester died.

There had been difficulty in securing ICU treatment for her.

