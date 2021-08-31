Clarendon businessman found dead

Clarendon businessman 75-year-old Myron Cole has been found dead in his community of Longwood district.

The police report that Cole was at his premises on Monday when he went outside to close a window.

When family members noticed that he did not return inside, they went in search of him.

His body was subsequently found in a gully that runs adjacent to his house.

He was taken to hospital by residents.

He was pronounced dead.

The police are probing the incident as a case of suspected death by misadventure.

