Clarendon businessman found dead
Published:Tuesday | August 31, 2021 | 2:29 PM
Clarendon businessman 75-year-old Myron Cole has been found dead in his community of Longwood district.
The police report that Cole was at his premises on Monday when he went outside to close a window.
When family members noticed that he did not return inside, they went in search of him.
His body was subsequently found in a gully that runs adjacent to his house.
He was taken to hospital by residents.
He was pronounced dead.
The police are probing the incident as a case of suspected death by misadventure.
