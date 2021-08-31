Growth & Jobs | Scholarships providing financial relief for parents

At a time when many parents have lost their source of income as a result of the crippling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, scholarship awards have become a great financial relief in helping to absorb some of the expenses associated with back to school.

The experience is relatable to Marsharee Powell, a single mother of two from St Elizabeth, who was among scores of workers in the tourism industry who were laid off at the start of the pandemic in Jamaica last March. This was due to the significant decline in tourism, as persons suspended their travel and vacation, and the Jamaican borders closed in the initial phases of the pandemic to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Powell explained that following the loss of her job, she had to use her savings to sustain herself and family, particularly her daughter, Arriana Hewitt, who was preparing to start high school.

“It was hard to pencil out how to go about certain things and getting all her stuff for school,” she pointed out.

A five-year scholarship award to Arriana from the JN Foundation last year, in recognition of her outstanding performance in the in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams, couldn’t have been timelier. With a score of 345, Arriana earned a place at Hampton School, the educational institution of her first choice.

“The money was used to pay her school fee and other fees, and buy school supplies. The book list was almost $20,000. Any help goes a long way,” Powell stressed, while pointing out that this year’s renewal of the scholarship will be used in a similar way as last year.

Powell, who remained unemployed for more than a year, was successful in gaining employment in the hospitality industry abroad through a work programme in June of this year. However, she is concerned that she is at risk of losing her new job soon due to the third wave of the pandemic.

“The place where I work is a closed-up building. It [was] closed down [for] a couple days. If it spreads more, they [operators] are thinking of closing it, so my time will be cut short,” she said.

“I’m trying to work some money to see if I can start a small business; that’s my concern right now so I can stand my ground [when] I get home. I like the hospitality industry; I like cooking. I have a Level 2 hospitality certificate from HEART. I’m thinking of getting a restaurant; I don’t know if that is possible. I’m keeping my fingers crossed.”

SEVERAL RECIPIENTS

Claudine Allen, general manager of the JN Foundation, related that hundreds of parents have received financial assistance in the form of scholarship awards to their children since the inception of the scholarship programme in 1983.

“The JN Foundation is committed to partner with parents to support the educational pursuits of their children; and this support is even more critical during this COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused many parents to be out of a job. We are also committed to our children, our future generation, in acknowledging and celebrating their excellent achievement and to empower them to continue on the path of success,” Allen maintained.

“This school year, the JN Foundation will be awarding five-year scholarships to 37 students who performed outstandingly in this year’s PEP assessment. The cohort will consist of one recipient from each parish and county, while 20 are children of employees of The Jamaica National Group.”

She disclosed that more than 400 scholarship applications were received through the JN Foundation website for this year’s awards. As part of the eligibility for the scholarship, the child or parent is required to be a member, customer, or client of The Jamaica National Group for at least a year.

SCHOLARSHIP RENEWALS

“This year’s scholarship awards are in addition to more than 100 other students, who are at various stages in their five-year scholarship award, and will have their scholarship renewed for the new school year,” Allen pointed out.

Some 16 students at the tertiary level, attending The University of the West Indies; the University of Technology, Jamaica; Northern Caribbean University; and the University College of the Commonwealth, will also be awarded scholarships.