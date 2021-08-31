Immigration Corner | Confirming somebody’s identity online for a UK passport

Dear Mr Bassie,

I have been asked to confirm someone’s identity online for a United Kingdom (UK) passport application. I would like to know how this is done. Any information would be appreciated.

– EL

Dear EL,

It is possible to confirm someone’s identity online for a United Kingdom passport application.

WHO CAN CONFIRM SOMEONE’S IDENTITY

A person will get an email from HM Passport Office if someone who is applying for a passport has asked him/her to confirm their identity. Please note that persons will need to follow a different process if they have been asked to sign printed photographs. This is called ‘countersigning’.

Persons can only confirm someone’s identity if they:

• Are 18 years old or over;

• Live in the United Kingdom;

• Have a current United Kingdom passport;

• Have known the person applying for at least two years. This would also be for the adult making the application, if the passport is for a child under 16 years old;

• Know the person applying as a friend, neighbour or colleague; and not just someone who knows him/her professionally.

Those persons confirming the applicant’s identity must work in, or be retired from, a ‘recognised profession’. For example:

• Accountant

• Airline pilot

• Bank or building society official

• Barrister

• Dentist

• Justice of the peace

• Minister of a recognised religion (including Christian Science)

• Police officer

• Solicitor

• Teacher or lecturer

WHO CANNOT CONFIRM SOMEONE’S IDENTITY

Persons cannot confirm someone’s identity if:

• They are related by birth or marriage;

• They are in a relationship with them or live together;

• They work for HM Passport Office;

• They work for UK Visas and Immigration on British citizenship or right of abode applications;

• They are a doctor – unless they know the person who has asked them well; for example, they are a good friend.

HOW TO CONFIRM SOMEONE’S IDENTITY

Persons who receive an email from HM Passport Office asking them to confirm their identity should do so as soon as possible after receiving the email. The applicant cannot get their passport until their identity has been confirmed.

WHAT PERSONS WILL NEED

Persons will need the reference number from the email that they received, and they will need their passport details.

They will also need to know the date of birth and address of the person applying for a passport, where the child was born and their parent’s names and years of birth if the child’s identity is being confirmed.

Persons should follow the instructions in the email. They will be asked to confirm some basic information about the person who nominated them; for example, their address. Those persons will also be shown a photo and asked to confirm whether that is the person the passport application is for. The entire process should take about 10 minutes.

All the best.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, global vice-president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com