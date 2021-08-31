Immigration Corner | What documents do I need to sponsor my babymother?

Dear Miss Powell,

I read your articles all the time and I just need your guidance. I am planning to sponsor my babymother to join me here in Canada. We have been together for over six years, but I have been living here since 2019. Due to COVID, I haven’t been able to visit, but our relationship is still strong. Can you tell me the documents I would need to sponsor her? Looking forward to reading your response. Thank you for your time.

DJ

Dear DJ,

A permanent resident or citizen of Canada can sponsor a spouse or common-law partner and dependents to live permanently in Canada if you, the sponsor, and the person being sponsored are deemed to be eligible. The person being sponsored is called the applicant, and this person must be admissible.

By the way, I must ask, why haven’t you got married to your babymother? Your answer to this question could determine your eligibility, the category under which you may apply and the documents that you are required to submit.

An individual who is over 18 years old, a citizen or permanent resident of Canada may be deemed eligible to sponsor a dependent child, spouse, common-law, or conjugal partner. The first step is to assess your eligibility. You cannot sponsor a spouse or partner if you were sponsored by a spouse or partner, and you became a permanent resident less than five years ago. Additionally, if you have outstanding family-support payments, have failed to provide for the basic needs of a previously sponsored relative, or if you are currently receiving social assistance for a reason other than a disability, you application will be rejected. There are other factors that can bar you from sponsoring, so if you have doubts, I suggest that you consult directly with an immigration lawyer for more detailed information.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada require documents to prove your eligibility as a sponsor. The first is to establish your status in Canada. You may submit the biometric page of your Canadian passport, your citizenship certificate, or permanent resident card (both sides). Next, you must also provide proof of employment and your latest notice of assessment/tax returns or Option-C print out. If you have made several trips to visit your partner, you should include a copy of the stamped pages of your passport or copies of tickets or boarding passes to show your travels to your partner’s home country.

The applicant will be evaluated to ensure that she is admissible to Canada. She will need to provide a valid passport, photographs according to specifications, birth certificate, police records from countries in which she has spent more than six months. You should also check to see if there are specific country requirements to submit additional documents and forms. Your child’s birth certificate and passport are also required.

You are required to show that your relationship is a genuine one. Since you are not currently living together, you should provide proof of contact with each other over the years. Be prepared to submit copies of letters, emails, printed text, photos, and social media messages. If you submitted financial support for your spouse and child, you should provide proof of wire or other money transfers. Additionally, submit proof of joint ownership of property, life insurances, or other important documents demonstrating that you regard each other as spouses or partners. Letters from family and friends who know of your relationship are helpful. If you are unable to provide any of those documents, you should provide a detailed explanation in your forms so that your application can be assessed.

You should download the latest document checklist (IMM533) and the Basic Guide via the government’s website. You must use the latest forms and submit the required documents, or your application will be returned. You should ensure that you complete all the required forms accurately. For best results, you should complete the forms using a computer. Some forms require that you validate them. You will need to have the latest adobe software to do this.

Currently, the forms required are Document Checklist (IMM5533); Application to Sponsor; Sponsorship Agreement and Undertaking (IMM1344); Sponsorship Evaluation and Relationship Questionnaire (IMM5532); Generic Application Form for Canada (IMM0008); Additional Family Information (IMM5406); Schedule A – Background/Declaration (IMM 5669) Use of Representative form, if you are using an immigration lawyer. Do not forget to check for country-specific forms.

The key is to ensure that you provide accurate information and documents to clearly demonstrate that you are willing and able to undertake the support of your family;, that you intend to live in Canada with your partner and child, and clearly demonstrate that the purpose of the sponsorship is for family reunification.

Deidre S. Powell is an immigration lawyer with office in Ottawa, Ontario. Contact her via her website www.deidrepowell.com, Facebook, Instagram or call 613-695-8777.