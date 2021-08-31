Jamaicans join day of prayer and fasting amid COVID crisis

Scores of Jamaicans today joined a national day of prayer and fasting hosted by the Jamaica Umbrella Groups of Churches to offer hope as the country grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisation.

On Tuesday, Jamaica recorded eight more COVID-19 deaths and 729 new cases.

A total of 68,131 Jamaicans have tested positive for COVID-19, with 1,518 succumbing to the virus.

The virtual event, streamed on various social media platforms, was held under the theme; "Living Wisely; Exercising Sound Judgement in Complex Times."

Reverend Dr Peter Garth, president of Jamaica Evangelical Alliance, said the event was necessary given the current state of the country's health system.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Special prayers were offered for frontline workers and leaders in the country.

A special prayer was also done for economic recovery and job creation in light of the economic fallout brought on by the pandemic.

Among the participants were Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Horace Chang.

- Olivia Brown

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.