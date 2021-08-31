Police probing suspected case of suicide at St James retirement home

The police in St James are probing a case of suspected suicide involving a retired soldier at a retirement home.

The police report that 78-year-old Henry McFayden, who was from Brandon Hill in the parish, was found dead at the Appleton Hall facility on Monday.

It is reported that about 5:15 a.m., a caregiver went to make checks at the facility and discovered that McFayden was missing.

It is further reported that checks were made around the facility and McFayden was found unresponsive below a room with several window panes missing.

He was taken to hospital where he received treatment but he later succumbed.

