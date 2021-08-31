WRHA refutes claims that oxygen shortage led to death of Westmoreland nurse

St Andrade Sinclair, regional director of the Western Regional Health Authority, is refuting claims that the COVID-positive nurse who died at the Savanna-La-Mar Hospital in Westmoreland succumbed because of a lack of oxygen.

Thirty-seven-year-old nurse Diagrea (pronounced Diedre) Cunningham, who was from Farm Pen in the parish, passed away last night.

“I don't know where that would be coming from," Sinclair declared.

"We have no shortage of oxygen in the western region. I personally got involved with ensuring that all the facilities had oxygen over the weekend so there was not a situation where there was an oxygen shortage, especially at Savanna-la-mar.”

Sinclair said the beloved nurse was provided with the necessary care.

“I can assure you she got the best care and there wasn't any oxygen shortage. We would have made special care of our own, especially in times like these,” he said.

- Albert Ferguson

