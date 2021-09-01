351 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths

Thirty-one more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, hiking the tally to 1,549.

The Ministry of Health says the fatalities occurred between Monday, August 23 and Monday, August 30.

Those who have died are:

Kingston & St Andrew

* A 40-year-old male

*An 82-year-old female

* A 53-year-old man

* A 79-year-old woman

* An 86-year-old female

* A 77-year-old female

* A 73-year-old man whose death was previously under investigation

St Ann

* A 65-year-old woman

* A 70-year-old male

* A 72-year-old female

* An 84-year-old male

* An 89-year-old woman

* A 61-year-old male

* A 75-year-old man

St Catherine

* A 65-year-old woman

* A 78-year-old female

* A 58-year-old male

* A 62-year-old man

* A 94-year-old woman

St Elizabeth

* A 51-year-old woman

* A 42-year-old man

St Thomas

* A 97-year-old woman

* A 72-year-old woman

* A 69-year-old woman

* A 63-year-old man

St Mary

* An 86-year-old female

Westmoreland

* A 23-year-old female

* A 51-year-old male

* A 37-year-old woman

* A 52-year-old woman

* A 71-year-old woman

And six more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 165.

Meanwhile, there were 351 new cases with ages ranging from 54 days to 97years, pushing the total to 68,482 with 18,103 being active.

Of the new cases, 183 are women and 168 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 96

* St Catherine - 52

* St Thomas – 34

* Westmoreland – 32

* St James - 31

* St Elizabeth - 25

* Clarendon - 23

* Manchester - 17

* Trelawny – 14

* Hanover – 14

* St Ann - 10

* Portland - 3

* St Mary - 0

A total of 1,099 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 40.6%.

In the meantime, there were 93 more recoveries, increasing the total to 48,402.

Some 712 persons are in hospital with 196 being moderately ill, 94 are severely ill, and 40 are critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 52,554 are at home.

