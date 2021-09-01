E-10 87 up $2.63, E-10 90 up $1.52 and diesel up $2.90
Motorists will pay more for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.
The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move up by $2.63 to sell for $155.31 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go up by $1.52 sell for $160.95.
Automotive diesel oil will move up by $2.90 per litre to sell for $144.05.
Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $152.07 per litre following an increase of $1.25.
The price of Kerosene will go up by $3.06 to sell for $123.07.
In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.18 to sell for $70.09, while butane will move up by $0.17 to sell for $77.51 per litre.
Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com