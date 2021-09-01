Logistical issues hamper vaccination at St Thomas site

Regional Director at the South East Regional Health Authority, Errol Greene, says steps are being taken to address logistical issues that have slowed the pace of COVID-19 vaccination at the Isaac Barrant Health Centre in Hampton Court, St Thomas.

Persons who turned up at the facility today complained about lengthy delays, describing the process as disorganised and tedious.

A mother who accompanied her 18-year-old son to be inoculated shared that she has been waiting for almost six hours.

"I've been here from after 7 o'clock this morning and all now my number can't call. People weh come here after me get through and gone and I can't understand what is happening," she said.

The long wait caused tempers to flare at the site with officials intervening to quell disputes.

Greene told The Gleaner that the logistical issues have affected output at the vaccination site.

He said that personnel from Kingston have been redeployed to provide assistance.

"The process is not as fast as we'd like because of some logistical issues but we are explaining to the persons here and we have tweaked it somewhat to accommodate a faster turnover," he said.

The regional director indicated that officials are hoping to vaccinate some 1500 residents at the site today.

Up to 1 o'clock this afternoon, under 100 persons had received their jabs.

Greene indicated that so far, over 200 persons have shown up at the blitz site.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

