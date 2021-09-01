No, thank you!

WESTERN BUREAU:

As Westmoreland continues to battle the rampaging coronavirus, stakeholders in the parish are brushing aside a call by the opposition People’s National Party (PNP) to declare the parish a COVID disaster zone.

Jamaica has recorded approximately 67,402 cases since March 2020 and of that number, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said Westmoreland accounts for 4,089 of the cases. In addition, the parish has recorded 130 COVID-19-related deaths, which is 8.61 per cent of the national figure of 1,510.

“I am calling on the minister of health to declare the parish of Westmoreland a COVID disaster parish,” sad Luther Buchanan, the PNP’s caretaker for Eastern Westmoreland. “I am also calling for the Godfrey Stewart High School to be transformed immediately into the secondary healthcare facility because of its location, allowing for the Savanna-la-Mar General Public Hospital to focus on COVID-only cases because of its extensive oxygen supply infrastructure.”

However, Westmoreland Custos Hartley Perrin is brushing aside Buchanan’s proposed designation, saying it will not impact the situation on the ground in a positive way.

“I’m weary of characterisation that does not benefit the people but, rather, stigmatise the parish,” said Perrin. “This too will pass.”

Perrin believes the focus should be on encouraging residents to take the COVID-19 vaccine, saying it is the surest tool to dig the parish out of the existing health crisis.

“We are all in it together. I would continue to ask our citizens to take the vaccine. While we are in agreement that everyone has a choice, I would simply urge us to consider the choice, not only as a personal one, but as well as a cooperative one,” said Perrin.

Perrin is also opposed to the suggestion about transforming the Godfrey Stewart High School into a temporary healthcare facility, saying it will bring on additional challenges.

“Where will the staffing come from?” asked Perrin. “It is not only about space, it’s about resources, primarily human resources.”

Other members of Westmoreland business community also refused to line-up behind Buchanan’s suggestion, saying Perrin’s position was the preferred option.

“We don’t have any difficulty in endorsing the custos’ comment. The members said they don’t believe that they should be drawn into any political commentary,” said Cosmond Jackson, vice-president of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce and Industry.