Old Harbour Tax Office closed due to COVID-19

The Old Harbour Tax Office in St Catherine has been closed due to COVID-19.

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says several positive cases have been confirmed at the location.

The TAJ says the closure is to facilitate other team members to self-quarantine and take personal precautions.

Additionally, the authority has activated its COVID-19 precautionary protocol to sanitise and deep clean office spaces in the best interest of staff and clients.

Taxpayers are advised to visit either the Spanish Town or May Pen tax offices or other locations of their choice or to do business online via TAJ's website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

