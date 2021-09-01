Opposition says PM vaccination tour ill-advised

Opposition Spokesperson on Health Dr Morais Guy is calling for Prime Minister Andrew Holness to call off his COVID-19 vaccination mobilisation tour, saying the initiative is ill-advised.

Guy says Holness should be dedicating his attention to devising a plan to quell the latest upsurge from COVID-19.

The tour by Holness to encourage more Jamaicans to get vaccinated was kicked off in St Thomas today.

Guy says the opposition is concerned that the activity could politicise the country's vaccination drive, which he says should be avoided.

He is contending that using state resources and already stretched medical personnel to support what could be interpreted as political campaigning is reprehensible and should be condemned by all well-thinking Jamaicans.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is against that background he is arguing that the tour should be halted, adding that the singular focus should be on the health and well-being of the nation.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.