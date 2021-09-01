Over 500 receive jab at WINDALCO vaccination drive in St Catherine

Five hundred and sixty West Indies Alumina Company (WINDALCO) employees and community members received COVID-19 vaccines during the company's vaccination drive at the Ewarton Works Sports Club in St Catherine on Tuesday.

The WINDALCO says the vaccination was offered as part of the company's health & safety programme and was done in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Human resources director Glendon Johnson said the company organised the vaccination drive as part of measures to keep the workforce healthy by protecting as many staff members as possible from contracting the coronavirus.

“The safety of our employees is our number one priority. When more persons are vaccinated, there are fewer COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths. We are just doing our part in the fight against the spread of the virus. We also want to boost employee morale and create a safer environment for our employees to live and work.”

Approximately 150 employees were vaccinated during the blitz.

Sixty-two-year-old Faithlyn Scott, who is visually impaired and suffers from hypertension, said she was happy that she was able to get the vaccine so close to home.

Johnson has commended the team from the Ministry of Health and Wellness who worked an additional two hours to ensure that everyone who came out received the vaccine.

