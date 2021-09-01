PM to address nation amid COVID surge

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is to address the country this evening as Jamaica continues to grapple with a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisation.

The press conference is slated for 6 p.m.

Holness is expected to address the rapid increase in infections and deaths.

Amid the surge in infections, hospitals have exceeded capacity and oxygen supplies have been inadequate.

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded 351 new cases of the virus, pushing the total to 68,482 with 18,103 being active.

Some 712 persons are in hospital with 196 being moderately ill, 94 are severely ill, and 40 are critically ill.

And the death tally has climbed to 1,549 following the recording of 31 more cases.

The Ministry of Health says the fatalities occurred between Monday, August 23 and Monday, August 30.

