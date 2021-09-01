PM extends no-movement days

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced an extension of the lockdown periods to help cut the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisation.

In making the announcement at a press conference this evening, Holness said the previously announced no-movement days have created positive results.

He cited that the reproductive rate of the virus has seen a slight drop from 1.4 to 1.1.

Here are the changes:

No-Movement Days

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* Sunday, September 5

* Monday, September 6

* Tuesday, September 7

* Sunday, September 12

* Monday, September 13

* Tuesday, September 14

Nightly Curfew

The islandwide curfew will continue to start at 7:00 pm and end at 5:00 am the following day. On Saturdays, the curfew will start at 6:00 p.m.

Early closures

Businesses are required to close by midday on Friday, September 3 and Friday, September 10.

Vaccinations

Vaccination sites will be opened to the public on no-movement days.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.