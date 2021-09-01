PM extends no-movement days
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced an extension of the lockdown periods to help cut the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisation.
In making the announcement at a press conference this evening, Holness said the previously announced no-movement days have created positive results.
He cited that the reproductive rate of the virus has seen a slight drop from 1.4 to 1.1.
Here are the changes:
No-Movement Days
* Sunday, September 5
* Monday, September 6
* Tuesday, September 7
* Sunday, September 12
* Monday, September 13
* Tuesday, September 14
Nightly Curfew
The islandwide curfew will continue to start at 7:00 pm and end at 5:00 am the following day. On Saturdays, the curfew will start at 6:00 p.m.
Early closures
Businesses are required to close by midday on Friday, September 3 and Friday, September 10.
Vaccinations
Vaccination sites will be opened to the public on no-movement days.
