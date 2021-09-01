‘Residents will be exposed to flooding’

WESTERN BUREAU:

Despite environmental concerns, the plans to expand the town of Falmouth in Trelawny, towards Martha Brae, is now unfolding as some 50 acres of land to the south of the town is now being prepared to facilitate the proposed expansion.

The lands in question are mangrove lands at the lower section of the town’s Market Street, which is already dumped or is currently being dumped. It includes the area where the town’s $300-million municipal market is now located.

“That section which is presently being dumped is Government-owned. I have not been made aware of the project that the dumping will facilitate,” said Garth Wilkinson, councillor for the Falmouth division in the Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC).

While the project is ongoing, it would appear that the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is not on board with what is unfolding, according to Ollyvia Anderson, NEPA’s representative in Trelawny, who is not up to speed with what is taking place.

“I have requested information from the representative but I have gotten no response. I am working with enforcement on the matter,” Anderson said.

AWARE OF APPLICATION

Wilkinson said he is aware of an application to construct a gas station on a section of the land which is owned by private investors, but he was not aware of all the details.

“There is an application before the TMC from a company to build a petrol station. Certain requirements are to be met before the application is approved and the dumping begins,” Wilkinson told The Gleaner.

However, environmentalist Roland Haye, who was once a member of the Disaster Management Committee, is wary of the dumping and the plans to expand the town, as according to him, should there being a hurricane, the town could be severely impacted as it relates to flooding.

“The mangroves, which accommodated the overflow of the Martha Brae River, is now being taken up by the development,” said Haye, who pointed out that the mangroves serve as a natural drainage for the town.

While not against development, Haye said it should not be done at the expense of people’s lives.

“Sooner rather than later, residents of Falmouth Gardens are going to be exposed to flooding. The excess water from the river is not going to turn and go back to South Trelawny,” added Haye.

Interestingly, Wilkinson, who represents the people of Falmouth Gardens, agrees that flooding will be a possibility.

“I can see the flooding coming. If the area is not blocked, the water will flow on to Foreshore Road and into the sea. It will all depend on how long this will take place. In the meantime, the residents will have to deal with the flooding,” said Wilkinson.