Traffic changes in Port Antonio, Portland to ease congestion

The police in Portland have implemented traffic changes in sections of Port Antonio to alleviate congestion.

The changes have been applied along West Street and inside the Port Antonio Marina between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will operate on Wednesday, September 1 to Saturday, September 4, on Monday, September 6, and from Thursday, September 9, to Friday, September 10.

West Street will be converted into a one-way road for all west bound traffic with the exception of motor trucks.

Motor trucks will not be permitted to access the marina and will continue their journey along West Street (both east and west bound).

The no parking designated areas along West Street will remain in effect.

With the exception of motor trucks, all east-bound traffic will be diverted through the West Gate of the Port Antonio Marina and will exit through the East Gate.

Parking inside the marina will be restricted to the designated parking lot or to one side of the roadway as determined by the police personnel on the ground.

The speed limit inside the marina is 20 km/h and must be observed by all motorists accessing the facility.

No overtaking is permitted inside the marina.

The flow of traffic inside the marina will be one-way and will only accommodate east-bound traffic.

The police say they are committed to ensuring that public order is maintained and will assess the situation on the ground and make the necessary adjustments to the plan as the need arises.

