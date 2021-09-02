572 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

Jamaica has recorded 19 more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,568.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 29 and August 31.

Those who have died are:

Westmoreland

* A 55-year-old man

* A 76-year-old male

* A 64-year-old female

* A 37-year-old woman

* A 61-year-old woman

St Ann

* An 87-year-old man

* An 88-year-old female

* A 79-year-old male

* A 54-year-old female

* A 74-year-old woman

St Elizabeth

* A 38-year-old female

* A 72-year-old man

* A 63-year-old man

* A 43-year-old female

Kingston and St Andrew

* A 68-year-old woman

* A 57-year-old female

St Mary

* An 86-year-old woman

* An 86-year-old male

St Thomas

* A 68-year-old man

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 173.

And 10 more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 175.

Meanwhile, there were 572 new cases with ages ranging from 17 days to 97 years, pushing the total to 69,054 with 18,554 being active.

Of the new cases, 315 are women and 257 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 167

* St Catherine - 84

* St James - 67

* Manchester - 67

* St Thomas - 34

* Westmoreland - 27

* Trelawny - 26

* St Ann - 24

* Clarendon - 25

* St Elizabeth - 14

* Hanover - 14

* Portland - 14

* St Mary - 9

A total of 1,685 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 40.2%.

In the meantime, there were 91 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,466.

Some 669 persons are in hospital with 184 being moderately ill, 101 being severely ill, and 48 critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 47,466 are at home.

