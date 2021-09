Popular spring water company Lifespan has made a generous donation of over 56 cases of its five-litre bottled water to Haiti, in response to a plea from Rotary International. The donation was made on August 27 and was received by Novlet Deans (left), past assistant district governor of Rotary International. It was presented by Nayana William, CEO of Lifespan, and Robert Scott, general manager of Lifespan.