Massy Distribution and the Quaker Cook-off champion, Romario White, aka Brush1 (second left), and Felicia Stephens (centre), brand manager, Massy Distribution, hand over food and personal-care products to the Alpha Institute, which was acccepted by Principal Donaldson (right). The gentlemen of the institute were presented with a variety of products sponsored by Quaker, Brut, Jergens, and Ammens. Two students of Alpha Institute join in the occasion.