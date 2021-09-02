Skip to main content
Corporate Hands | Stayfree makes donation to Eve for Life
Thursday | September 2, 2021 | 12:06 AM
Massy Distribution and Quaker Cook-off contestant Kadeem Wilson make a special donation to the ladies of Eve for Life. Stayfree provided a total of 50 cases of sanitary napkins, along with additional products from Quaker, Jergens and Brut.
