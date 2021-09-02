Health Ministry cutting COVID incentive payment for frontline workers

The Health Ministry has sought to explain that it will be discontinuing the incentive payment for health care workers because of budgetary restrictions.

As of October 31, the frontline workers including doctors and nurses will no longer receive the incentive.

Initially, the Ministry of Health and Wellness was expected to discontinue the incentive payments at the end of August but it changed the date due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to one hospital, Permanent Secretary Dunstan Bryan had said the decision was taken based on the ongoing vaccination drive that is taking place across the island.

The healthcare workers incentive programme, which was officially launched last October, was aimed at boosting staff morale and well-being in light of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on workers in the sector.

The programme focused on elements such as human resource management, psychosocial support, rest, relaxation, COVID support, and wellness.

