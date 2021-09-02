Neptune launches Internet service in Jamaica

Barbados-based Neptune Communications, Inc. has announced the launch of its operations in Jamaica.

Neptune says its satellite service will provide game-changing resilient broadband Internet access and practical solutions to Government entities and information-driven companies.

According to Julian Jordan, CEO of Neptune Communications, reliable connectivity is now a critical priority for cloud users.

He says his company will be offering data over independent infrastructure, to ensure the highest possible uptime.

“Our mission is to keep our customers always on,” he said.

