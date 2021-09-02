Popcaan to return to traffic court on November 4

Popular dancehall entertainer Popcaan, whose given name is André Sutherland, has been ordered to return to the Yallahs Traffic Court in St Thomas on November 4.

The date was set after the case failed to proceed in court today.

When the matter was called up, the court was informed that the entertainer was not present as he is currently in quarantine.

Arising from his absence, a bench warrant was issued, but it was stayed until the next court hearing in November.

It is reported that on April 26 the police, acting on information, intercepted Popcaan, who was reportedly travelling with his entourage in a nine-vehicle convoy, in a section of Bath in the parish.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Following checks, the police said that the entertainer was found to be in violation of sections of the Road Traffic Act, including driving an unlicensed motorcycle, driving without insurance coverage, having no valid certificate of fitness, having no registration plate affixed, driving without a helmet, and driving with no side-view mirror.

The police further said that Sutherland also failed to produce a driver's licence.

He was subsequently charged.

The entertainer has denied the allegations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.