Suspected hitman charged with several counts of murder

A suspected hitman has been charged with several counts of murder in the Kingston Western Police Division.

Twenty-year-old Ethan Thompson, a labourer of Walker's Avenue in Gregory Park in Portmore, St Catherine is alleged to be among a group of men who opened gunfire on Friday, January 15, 2021 killing three others.

The deceased have been identified as Jermaine Lawson otherwise called 'Flash; Mark Nation otherwise called 'Cool Face' and Anthony Barnett otherwise called 'Little T'.

It happened on Lincoln Avenue and Rousseau Crescent, Kingston 5.

On Sunday, the police received information that Thompson had been shot and was admitted to a hospital.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Thompson had, however, given his first name as Andre.

He was placed under police guard.

After being discharged, Thompson was pointed out at an identification parade and later interviewed and charged with three counts of murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

He is to appear before the St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, September 16.

Thompson has also been charged by Kingston Western detectives with murder and illegal possession of a firearm for the May 26, 2021 shooting death of Patrick Dixon on Lincoln Road, Kingston.

Dixon was standing on the roadway when armed men alighted from a motor car and opened gunfire hitting him.

His court date for this matter is not yet finalised.

Detectives from several police divisions are now coordinating and probing multiple killings as Thompson is suspected to have committed other crimes.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com