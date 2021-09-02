Taxi driver fatally shot, female passenger injured by police in downtown Kingston

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the shooting death of a taxi operator and the injury of a female passenger by the police in downtown Kingston today.

INDECOM says information received from the police is that four cops were on motorcycle patrol when the taxi driver was signalled to stop for a traffic violation.

It is alleged that the driver disobeyed and drove off, causing injury to one of the cops.

It is further reported that the police subsequently fired at the vehicle.

Upon examination, two persons were seen with injuries.

INDECOM says they were taken to the Kingston Public Hospital where the taxi driver succumbed to the injuries.

Further, the injured cop was treated and released.

INDECOM says its investigators continue to process the scene and undertake other investigative actions, including requests for footage from CCTV cameras in the area.

Persons with information that can assist the investigation are being asked to come forward.

Meanwhile, INDECOM is reminding the public that citizens have a duty to obey all lawful instructions of the police.

It says persons can make a report to the oversight body where there is any wrongdoing.

