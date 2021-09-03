735 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more fatalities

Jamaica has recorded 17 more COVID-19 deaths, increasing the tally to 1,585.

The Ministry of Health says the fatalities occurred between August 17 and August 31.

Those who have died are:

St James

* A 79-year-old man whose death was previously under investigation

* A 76-year-old male whose death was previously under investigation

* A 69-year-old man whose death was previously under investigation

* A 25-year-old woman whose death was previously under investigation

* An 83-year-old male whose death was previously under investigation

* A 50-year-old man whose death was previously under investigation

* A 64-year-old male

* A 45-year-old male

* A 78-year-old woman

* A 71-year-old woman

St Catherine

* A 67-year-old female

* A 51-year-old woman

St Thomas

* A 75-year-old woman

* A 65-year-old female

Hanover

* A 65-year-old man

Kingston & St Andrew

* A 53-year-old woman

Portland

* A 31-year-old woman

And four more deaths are under investigation, moving that tally to 173.

Meanwhile, there were 735 new cases with ages ranging from 12days to 93 years, pushing the total to 69,789 with 19,187 being active.

Of the new cases, 397 are women and 338 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 129

* St Ann - 126

* St Catherine - 107

* Manchester - 106

* St James - 70

* Clarendon - 61

* Westmoreland - 35

* Trelawny - 35

* Hanover - 22

* St Elizabeth - 7

* St Mary - 17

* St Thomas -14

* Portland - 6

A total of 2,037 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 41.4%.

In the meantime, there were 87 more recoveries, increasing the total to 48,580.

Some 728 persons are in hospital with 199 being moderately ill, 121 severely ill and 51 critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 45,289 are at home.

