Another employee at Sav-la-mar Hospital dies from COVID-19

Another worker at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital in Westmoreland has died due to COVID-19.

David Simpson, who worked in the maintenance department, passed away this morning.

Simpson's death comes on the heels of the passing of nurse Diagrea (pronounced Diedre) Cunningham, who supervised the accident and emergency department at the hospital.

Cunningham died at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James on Monday after first being admitted at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital.

Her husband Rayon Cunningham, who works in the maintenance department at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, is said to be battling COVID-19 at this time.

