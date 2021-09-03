Body of St Ann woman found with throat slashed

The police in St Ann are probing the death of 54-year-old farmer Jestina Akinson-Pryce whose body was found with the throat slashed at her home in Fort George district.

The discovery was made yesterday morning.

The police report that about 7:15 a.m., a resident made checks on Akinson-Pryce after family members were unable to contact her.

Her body was discovered inside her house and the police summoned.

On their arrival, the body was observed with the throat slashed.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue.

