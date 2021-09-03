Criminals targeting business hub in Portland

PORT ANTONIO, Portland:

Following a spate of robberies targeting business establishments in Port Antonio, the Portland police are now stepping up their nightly patrols in an attempt to disrupt the activities of migrant criminals now plaguing the northeastern parish.

Commanding officer in charge of the Portland Police Division, Superintendent Kenneth Chin, said that based on intelligence gathered, the evidence indicates that criminals from elsewhere are now finding their way into the parish and are involved in a series of break-ins and robberies.

Chin’s comments came in the wake of a Zoom meeting held earlier this week with business operators and other interests in the parish who are affected by several late-night robberies, resulting in the theft of large amounts of cash, goods, closed-circuit television cameras, and other electronic equipment, including laptop and backup power supply.

The robberies, which are centred around the commercial hub of Port Antonio, have seen at least 10 businesses being broken into over a two-week period, including an incident of an armed robbery at a farm store. Additionally, several homes have been burglarised by thugs wearing face masks.

“We remain committed to partnering with you. You must not be afraid to tell us about any suspicious activity within your business space. We want you to engage us at all junctures. Whenever you see anything suspicious, let us know. We will definitely do whatever we need to do to ensure that the parish of Portland remains safe,” Chin told the business operators.

CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES

According to him, it is clear that strange people are coming into the parish to disrupt the peace and quiet of law-abiding citizens, but that such criminal activities will not be allowed to thrive under his watch, as the police will be increasing their presence at nights, so as to stem the surge in break-ins and other forms of robbery.

Business operators, including Patrick Lee, Audley Linda and Bobby Armstrong, are of the view that criminal elements are allowed to roam in the dead of night after the police have completed their rounds in ensuring that the streets are cleared of persons and businesses are closed during the hours of the curfew.

“We are seeing a new kind of break-in taking place throughout the parish and it is cause for concern,” said Lee.

“My establishment was broken into and I lost a substantial amount of cash, due to the nature of my business. The thugs were captured on camera, but of course, their faces were covered. I honestly think that we are being targeted and yes, I strongly believe that criminals from elsewhere are coming in, as they see this quiet town with friendly people as easy pickings,” he said.

Lee, who operates a clothes store, a cambio, Bill Express, MoneyGram, and a variety store, is offering $100,000 for the arrest and charge of the five persons allegedly caught on camera. He is also calling for more patrols by the police, especially during the late hours of the nightly curfew.

Meanwhile, crime chief for the parish, Deputy Superintendent Ralston Henry, said that oftentimes perpetrators come into the parish and scout out places of business by posing as legitimate customers during the daytime, observe the strengths and weaknesses of a building, then return under the cover of darkness to conduct their illicit activities.

“While Port Antonio itself has seen 10 break-ins since the start of this year, I must bring to your attention that there are other break-ins within the Port Antonio space,” he said.

UNDER-REPORTING

“The space accounts for 19 break-ins, 10 of which is concentrated on the business environment. This figure is basically what we have on our system, but there is the possibility of some amount of under-reporting, and this under-reporting can pose some significant challenges,” he cautioned.

The Portland Division has accounted for 43 break-ins, with a total of 18 arrests and charges being cleared up. A total of 14 robberies have taken place across the police division since the start of 2021.