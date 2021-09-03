Female bartender killed in St Ann home invasion

Twenty-four-year-old Shanique Haynes, otherwise called 'Shan', a bartender of Lewis district in St Ann, was shot and killed at her house last night.

The police report that about 9:20 p.m., Haynes and members of her family were at home when armed men entered the premises and opened gunfire, hitting her.

They then escaped.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, Haynes was seen with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

