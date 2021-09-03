Illegal gun and ammunition seized in St Catherine, woman arrested
The St Catherine North Police on Thursday arrested a woman in connection with the seizure of an illegal gun on the Dam Head main road during a traffic spot.
The police report that about 4:30 p.m., cops were carrying out a vehicular checkpoint operation along the roadway when the driver of a Toyota Hiace bus was signalled to stop.
He complied.
The vehicle was searched.
According to the police, a .38 revolver with three 9mm cartridges was found in a garbage bag belonging to the woman.
She was taken into custody and is expected to be formally charged.
