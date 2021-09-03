Mothers should groom their boys to respect women – Kiki

Media personality and author Kerie-Ann ‘Kiki’ Thombs said that mothers of boys have an opportunity to shape them into men who will not only respect women, but will also have a rich relationship that is built on respect and mutual understanding.

“There are certain things a woman has to do in terms of grooming a man, because a man cannot groom a man for a woman. We are the ones who bridge that gap between logical, intuition, and just bringing a holistic approach to life,” she said.

“I need to raise my boys to understand how to respect me and not to see me as being ‘miserable’, as well as to understand that I may have more to say because I want to be detailed. Besides, what I have to say is important and will benefit them. But, if they are raised to block me out and to be lazy, that is the type of men they will become,” she said, pointing out that they will grow up and not be able to cultivate a healthy relationship with a woman.

Thombs made those observations while being a guest on the JN Circle Thrive Together Life Class, which was held recently on the topic, ‘Becoming: The Journey To Self-Love And Acceptance’.

CULTIVATE COMMUNITIES

She further underscored that mothers have the awesome role to cultivate communities and nurture their boys to become wholesome persons. She said that some men are broken because they were never taught how to treat a woman.

Thombs also pointed out that women should stop relying on the validation of these men, because some of them are broken; but rather, women should instead appreciate and love themselves.

“Women, please be aware of your insecurities; and before the intimacy (with these men), which is so causal right now, you should ask yourself: Does this man have all the qualities to support me when I’m down? The man who you need is the man who is going to be there to pick you up off the floor, when you feel like you cannot go on and all the trauma is coming down on you,” she maintained.

Other guests participating in the episode were Sara Stanford, bridal stylist, author and entrepreneur; Diana Burgess, life coach and trainer; and Dania Beckford, chief executive officer of Broadtail Designs, brand communicator and podcaster. The session was moderated by Kamala McWhinney, clinical psychologist.

Season three of the JN Circle Thrive Together Life Class seeks to empower JN members and customers. The sessions are aired on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m., and the discussions are focus on issues relating to self-care, goal setting, self-actualisation, parenting and financial wellness.

Persons can register to join the sessions via the Zoom platform, or watch and participate via the JN Group’s Facebook page.

The discussions include interviews, lectures, and gamification. Participants also have the opportunity to win prizes during the sessions.