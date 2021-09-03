NWA undertaking $80 million patching programme in western parishes

The National Works Agency (NWA) is undertaking major repairs to critical roadways across the western region of Jamaica arising from significant damage following recent flooding.

Community relations officer for the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that $80 million has been devoted to this targeted approach to improving the ease and safety with which commuters traverse the roadways across the region.

This programme involves the patching and local rehabilitation of the worst affected sections of the selected roadways.

Among the roadways to be targeted are the Goodens River to Tollgate roadway in Westmoreland; the Shettlewood to Chester Castle main road in Hanover; the Duncans to Long Pond main road in Trelawny and the stretch of roadway between Barnett and Adelphi in St James.

These works are expected to be completed by the end of September.

