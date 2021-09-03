Policeman charged for fatal shooting, granted $500,000 bail

Police Corporal Damion Stewart, who is charged for the shooting deaths of two men at a car wash in Spanish Town, St Catherine, has been granted $500,000 bail.

Stewart was placed before the St Catherine Parish Court today in relation to the killing of Oneil Johnson and Ricardo Stewart on March 5, 2018, at the Real Deal Car Wash.

He was ordered to return to court on October 11 when the case will be mentioned.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

INDECOM says information received from the police is that on the day in question a team of five police personnel were on mobile patrol along the Spanish Town Bypass when men exited from two vehicles and opened gunfire at the cops.

The police allege that, in response, they fired in the direction of the men.

After the exchange, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They later died.

INDECOM says eyewitnesses to the incident have refuted the police's account of the shooting.

