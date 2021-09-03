President-elect of guidance counsellors association dies

The education fraternity is in deep grief following Thursday's passing of Orlene Wellington, the president-elect of the Jamaica Association of Guidance Counsellors in Education.

Wellington was also the guidance counsellor at the Port Antonio Primary School in Portland.

She is reported to have fallen ill sometime between Wednesday and Thursday.

President of the Jamaica Association of Guidance Counsellors in Education, Winston Nathan, told The Gleaner that the passing has shocked the group.

Wellington joined the staff at the Port Antonio Primary in 2015.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“She was the kind of person who went beyond the call of duty to get things done," said colleague Loris 'Janet' Wilks.

“She was a true leader and was very determined to get the job done, irrespective of the challenges and the shortage of resources. She tends to put her situation on the back burner just to help and guarantee success."

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.