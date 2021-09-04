868 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths

Eight more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,593.

The Ministry of Health says the fatalities occurred between September 1 and September 2.

The deceased are:

* A 56-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 57-year-old female Kingston and St Andrew

* A 50-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* An 88-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* A 58-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 39-year-old man from St Catherine

* An 86-year-old male from St James

* An 84-year-old man from Clarendon

And eight more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 181.

Meanwhile, there were 868 new cases with ages ranging from 22 days to 98 years, pushing the total to 70,657 with 19,927 being active.

Of the new cases, 546 are women and 322 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 255

* Kingston and St Andrew - 153

* St Ann - 89

* St James - 66

* Trelawny - 60

* St Elizabeth - 57

* St Thomas - 46

* Clarendon - 44

* Westmoreland - 38

* Manchester - 23

* Hanover - 17

* Portland - 16

* St Mary - 4

A total of 3,281 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 41.2%.

In the meantime, there were 111 more recoveries, increasing the total to 48,691.

Some 724 persons are in hospital with 200 being moderately ill, 117 severely ill, and 50 critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 45,483 are at home.

