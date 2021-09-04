Firearm seized in Kingston

The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal firearm during an operation on John Street in Kingston 12 on Friday.

It is reported a house was searched and a Smith and Wesson Springfield pistol along with fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was recovered.

No one has been arrested in connection with the find.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.