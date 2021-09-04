GoodHeart | Ibrahim Konteh helps send children to school with Diaspora For Children Foundation

Ibrahim Konteh is no stranger to helping others in need. But the author and businessman made the initiative mainstream by spearheading the Diaspora For Children Foundation. First on his agenda is to send a child in Jamaica to school.

“If we can ease the financial burden Jamaican families are currently facing, so they can worry less about school supplies during this rough pandemic season, then mission accomplished,” Konteh, the executive director, told GoodHeart. The Diaspora For Children Foundation is aiming to assist 500 children for the upcoming school year.

The non-profit organisation is based in the United States of America and seeks to give opportunities and resources to underprivileged youth across the African diaspora, in the US, Caribbean and the motherland. Other executive members include financial director, Paige Bryan, and Rosemarie Broadbell, fundraising director.

“We just got registered in June,” Konteh shared. And, although the initiative is new, philanthropy is definitely familiar territory. He recently donated personal protective equipment to doctors championing the fight against COVID-19.

Shifting his outreach efforts into higher gear came in the form of a conversation with his cousin in Sierra Leone. After she told him about her foundation and the work that they were doing, he was impressed by the great approach. However, the dedicated father wanted to take a different focus, “As a parent, I’m passionate about children and how I can help other children.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

five schools

Collaborating with Reachout Salone, his cousin’s foundation, they sent 120 students to school. Konteh aims to assist those in his home country by multiplying those numbers, “We have five schools on board across four parishes — Kensington Basic School in Portmore, Highgate Primary School in St Mary, York Town Primary School and Rocky River All-Age School in Clarendon, and New Forest Primary School in Manchester.”

A student is nothing without their tools. So, the dedicated team will be offering school supplies like pencils, books, sharpeners and backpacks. A GoFundMe has been launched to help fund the initiative. To date, it has raised US$2,450 of its US$5,000 target.

To donate, learn more or contact the Diaspora For Children Foundation, visit gofundme.com/f/send-a-child-in-jamaica-to-school, www.diasporaforchildren.wixsite.com/home or email diasporaforchildren@gmail.com. Have a good story you’d like to share? Email us at goodheart@gleanerjm.com.

krysta.anderson@gleanerjm.com