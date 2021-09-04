The power in worship

Rev Dwight Fletcher

As Jamaicans know all too well, a storm can sometimes knock out the power – the lines may still be connected, but no power flows through them. We may have to call the power company for them to reconnect us. Similarly, with our praise and worship of God – His power is always available to us, but we may have to call out for His power to flow.

Praise and worship opens the door to God’s salvation and releases His power. Sometimes what we need is to praise our way to breakthrough. God is the God of breakthrough and praise is an access point. It disturbs the enemy’s camp and asks the Lord to set ambushes for them. A key principle of this is in Psalms 22:3 (NKJV) “But You are holy, enthroned in the praises of Israel [the people of God].”

This tells us that God is enthroned in our praises. The Hebrew word ‘yāšaḇ’ translated ‘enthroned’ carries two primary meanings: First, it means ‘to sit and remain sitting, to inhabit and to dwell’. Much of the view of God we get in the Book of Revelation is one in which He’s surrounded by worshippers. God indwells praise, it is His home environment. Although God is everywhere (omnipresent), He doesn’t manifest everywhere. When we choose to make God at home through our praise, we invite Him to act.

When God manifests Himself in our earthly realm, the atmosphere changes. In that place we can find:

God’s Presence

When Solomon finished building the temple of the Lord and they were dedicating it, the manifest presence of the Lord overwhelmed them. The musicians and singers joined in unison to give praise and thanks to the Lord, singing: “He is good; His love endures forever. Then the temple of the Lord was filled with the cloud, and the priests could not perform their service because of the cloud, for the glory of the Lord filled the temple of God.” 2 Chronicles 5:13-14 (NIV).

God’s Peace

“In Your presence is fullness of joy; At Your right hand are pleasures forevermore.” Psalm 16:11 (NKJV). Persons have testified that as they worship, it’s as if all their troubles melt away in the presence of the Lord.

God’s Healing

“… for you who honour me, goodness will shine on you like the sun, with healing in its rays.” Malachi 4:2 (NCV). When we praise and worship the Lord, we will experience all kinds of healing and miracles in our lives.

– The leper who worshipped Jesus was healed from his leprosy. Matthew 8:1-3

– The ruler who worshipped Jesus had his daughter raised from the dead. Matthew 9:18-26

– The Canaanite woman who worshipped Jesus received deliverance for her daughter from demonic possession. Matthew 15:21-28

Another aspect of enthroned ‘yāšaḇ’ speaks of authority as when kings sit on their thrones and judges preside over court cases. “Almighty Lord, God of Israel, seated above the winged creatures, You alone are God, ruling all the kingdoms of the world. You created the earth and the sky.” Isaiah 37:16 (GNT). God rules in the affairs of men and through our worship, He will often exercise justice on our behalf. This is part of what was in motion in 2 Chronicles 20 as Jehoshaphat worshipped. It was a strange battle plan but the result was that the Lord won the battle for them!

There is something inherent in the act of worship that enables us to encounter the power of God like nothing else can. We just have to tap in – put everything else aside and choose to wholeheartedly worship Him.